Leverkusen Sporting Director Expects Arsenal Target To Stay

Bayer Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes is confident that the club will hold on to Arsenal and Bayern Munich target Kai Havertz beyond the summer transfer window.



The 19-year-old attacking midfielder’s future at Leverkusen has come under the scanner with suggestions that several top outfits are considering snaring him away from the club.











Arsenal have been keeping tabs on him with a view to getting him on board as Mesut Ozil’s long term replacement, but Bayern Munich have been linked with preparing a big offer to land him.



The German champions are said to be prepared to offer €75m for the youngster but Leverkusen are reportedly unwilling to listen to offers for him below the €100m mark.





Rolfes has played down the speculation over the youngster’s future at the club and indicated that he expects Havertz to be at Leverkusen next season.



He told German magazine Kicker: “The discussions about him are in the media but not inside the club.





“We are focusing on having a successful season and having a good team next season.



“Next season we’ll have a good team and Kai should also be there.”



Bayern Munich are reportedly willing to wait until the end of next season to get their hands on the young German talent.

