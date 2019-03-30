Liverpool Likely To Falter Due To Lack of Squad Depth – Former Ireland Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino is expecting Liverpool to drop points against mid-table sides, which he believes will cost them the title at the end of the season.



Manchester City are just a point ahead of second placed Liverpool ahead of the final run of games in the Premier League and the title race is expected to go down to the wire.











Cascarino is also expecting a close title race and believes both Manchester City and Liverpool will not drop too many points from now until the end of the campaign.



He has backed Pep Guardiola’s side to win the Manchester derby next month and believes Liverpool will take the three points against third placed Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday.





However, he feels the difference will be made by Liverpool dropping points against mid-table sides as they do not have the squad depth that Manchester City possess.



Cascarino wrote in his column for the Times: “I don’t see Manchester City or Liverpool dropping many points but I think City will just pinch the title.





“They have to face Manchester United in the derby but I think they will win that game quite comfortably.



“I think both teams will win most of their big games, starting with Liverpool beating Tottenham Hotspur, and it will be those tricky away games where they may struggle.



“I think Liverpool are more likely to falter against mid-table sides. They also have fewer star players on the bench whereas City have such strength in depth.



“I have City winning the title by one point but I would not be surprised if there was a three-point gap going into the final weekend of the season.”



Liverpool have not won a league title since lifting the old first division trophy in 1990.

