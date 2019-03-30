Lucas Perez Plays – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium today.



Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna will start the game as the centre-back pairing with Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell as the full-backs in a back four. Declan Rice will play at the heart of the midfield with Pedro Obiang.











Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass will play as the wingers with Lucas Perez playing behind Marko Arnautovic up front. Michail Antonio, Javier Hernandez, and Grady Diangana are some of the options Pellegrini has on the bench.



West Ham are currently tenth in the league table and Pellegrini is hoping that his team earn three points and look to push up the league table towards the end of the season.



West Ham Team vs Everton



Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Obiang, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Perez, Arnuatovic



Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Balbuena, Noble, Diangana, Antonio, Hernandez

