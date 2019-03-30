XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/03/2019 - 16:36 GMT

Lucas Perez Plays – West Ham Team vs Everton Confirmed

 




Fixture: West Ham United vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has named his matchday squad that will take on Everton in a Premier League clash at the London Stadium today.

Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna will start the game as the centre-back pairing with Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell as the full-backs in a back four. Declan Rice will play at the heart of the midfield with Pedro Obiang.




Manuel Lanzini and Robert Snodgrass will play as the wingers with Lucas Perez playing behind Marko Arnautovic up front. Michail Antonio, Javier Hernandez, and Grady Diangana are some of the options Pellegrini has on the bench.

West Ham are currently tenth in the league table and Pellegrini is hoping that his team earn three points and look to push up the league table towards the end of the season.

 


West Ham Team vs Everton

Fabianski, Zabaleta, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Rice, Obiang, Snodgrass, Lanzini, Perez, Arnuatovic

Substitutes: Adrian, Masuaku, Balbuena, Noble, Diangana, Antonio, Hernandez
 