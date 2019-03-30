XRegister
30/03/2019 - 12:17 GMT

Roma Goalkeeper Attracting Premier League Interest

 




Watford have initiated talks for the signature of Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Swede joined Roma last summer as Alisson’s replacement but his performances have struggled to win over the club’s hierarchy this season.




The Giallorossi are said to be considering selling him during the next transfer window and a number of clubs have already been in touch with the player’s representatives.

He has suitors in Italy with Cagliari believed to be interested in him but Olsen could also be on his way to England in the summer.
 


According to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, Watford are considering signing the Roma goalkeeper and have opened initial talks to assess the possibility of taking him to Vicarage Road.

The Hornets are looking to add to their goalkeeping department and Olsen has emerged as one of the options for the club ahead of the summer.
 


It remains to be seen whether Watford receive enough encouragement to make a concrete move for him in the coming months.

Roma paid a fee of €9m to sign the goalkeeper from FC Copenhagen last summer.
 