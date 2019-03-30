XRegister
30/03/2019 - 12:02 GMT

Roma Ready To Offer Everton and West Ham Target In Swap Proposal For Gonzalo Higuain

 




Roma will offer West Ham and Everton target Edin Dzeko to Juventus in the summer as part of a deal to sign Gonzalo Higuain in the summer.

Higuain has been on loan at Chelsea since January and the Blues have an option to extend the agreement for one more season at the end of the campaign.




But Chelsea are yet to take a call on whether to hold on to the striker and Juventus have made it clear that the Argentine has no future at the club even if he returns in the summer.

Roma have turned their eyes towards signing him and are reportedly keen to make a move to take him to the Stadio Olimpico before the start of next season.
 


And according to Italian broadcaster Rai Sport, the Giallorossi are prepared to offer Dzeko to Juventus in a potential swap deal to get their hands on Higuain.

The Serie A giants are considering selling the Bosnian, who will enter the final year of his contract in the summer, and he has attracted interest from several clubs, such as Inter, Everton and West Ham.
 


Roma are keen to use him as a pawn to sign Higuain in a potential swap deal in the summer.

However, Juventus have been tipped to react negatively to Roma's likely proposal.
 