06 October 2018

30/03/2019 - 14:03 GMT

Romelu Lukaku On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Watford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Watford
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Watford at Old Trafford in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first game as permanent boss.

The Red Devils are battling to try to finish in the top four under the Norwegian and head into this weekend's action sitting fifth, two points behind fourth placed Arsenal and one point ahead of sixth placed Chelsea.




Romelu Lukaku has recovered from a foot problem, but only enough for a place on the bench.

Manchester United have David de Gea in goal, while in defence Solskjaer opts for Phil Jones and Chris Smalling as the centre-back pairing. Nemanja Matic slots into midfield with Ander Herrera, while Paul Pogba plays. Juan Mata and Marcus Rashford support Anthony Martial.

If the Norwegian wants to make changes then he has options on the bench, including Jesse Lingard and Fred.

 


Manchester United Team vs Watford

De Gea, Young, Jones, Smalling, Shaw, Herrera, Matic, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Martial

Substitutes: Romero, Dalot, Rojo, Pereira, Fred, Lingard, Lukaku
 