Show Fans Some Fight – Former Top Flight Star Criticises Marko Arnautovic For Display In Everton Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League star John Arne Riise has criticised Marko Arnautovic's attitude during West Ham United's 2-0 home defeat against Everton.



The Hammers were dominated by Everton at the London Stadium and had reason to be thankful for only being on the end of a 2-0 loss.











Arnautovic, who pushed for a move to China in the January transfer window, completed 67 minutes of the Premier League fixture before being replaced by Grady Diangana.



Riise thinks there was a real lack of fight from the West Ham team, with Arnautovic showing poor body language and attitude.





The former Premier League full-back said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday: "When you come back at least show a difference on the pitch, at least body language and attitude.



"What the fans want to see is that you show that you fight for the club.





"He, starting from the top, doesn't do it, the ones behind him in midfield don't do it and it just spread over the whole team."



The Austrian, who is under contract with West Ham until 2023, has scored seven goals for the Hammers across 23 Premier League appearances this season.



If West Ham are to keep their chances of finishing seventh in the Premier League alive, boss Manuel Pellegrini will be looking for Arnautovic to step up his game.

