They Made Difference – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Lauds Man Utd Substitutes

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes that his substitutes against Watford made an impact, as the Red Devils ran out 2-1 winners on Saturday afternoon.



Watford started the game positively at Old Trafford and exerted pressure on the home side. In the first 20 minutes of the game, they dominated the ball and a little more composure on the ball could have given them a deserved lead.











Manchester United started to get hold of the game and they took the lead in the 28th minute through Marcus Rashford. Luke Shaw won the ball in front of the penalty box and released the ball for Rashford with a wonderful through ball. The England international did not squander the opportunity and dinked it over an oncoming Ben Foster to score the goal.



The home side started to create more pressure on Watford and the game opened up for both sides. The away team still struggled to find the final ball. Anthony Martial came close to doubling the lead for Manchester United but his snap hit was saved brilliantly by Foster to keep the deficit to just one goal.





Watford started the second half well and were playing the better football. But their decision making in the final third was continuing to let them down. They struggled to put David de Gea in the Manchester United goal in under any real pressure despite all the good play.



Another Shaw run from the back played a key role in Manchester United doubling their lead. Martial, Rashford, Andreas Pereira and Jesse Lingard combined well for the Frenchman to bundle the ball into the goal from a yard out to secure the points for the home side.





Abdoulaye Doucoure halved the deficit for Watford in the final minute of normal time when he walked through the Manchester United defence to produce a good finish past De Gea.



But Manchester United managed to hold on to the win for the three points and Solskjaer, who brought on Pereira, Lingard and Marcos Rojo, feels that the fresh legs had an impact.



"It’s energy, it’s young boys, it’s our own Academy players and we need energy and I have to say they [Lingard and Pereira] spurred us on a little bit because we looked a little jaded after about an hour and they came on and made a difference", he was quoted as saying by the club's official site.



Solskjaer also took time to praise the Manchester United fans, adding: "I have to say the fans have been unbelievable with me ever since I came here in 1996.



"They made today special.



"It’s not about me today, but it’s the first game in the rest of the season, so fantastic."

