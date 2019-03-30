We Dominated West Ham – Everton Star Delights At Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Kurt Zouma has hailed Everton's comfortable 2-0 win at West Ham United, insisting the Toffees dominated the Premier League encounter at the London Stadium.



It took just five minutes for Everton to take the lead in the capital, with Zouma heading in from a corner to leave West Ham reeling.











Everton began to carve West Ham open almost at will, enjoying a host of opportunities and the Hammers having goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to thank for keeping the score down.



A second did arrive for Everton just after the half hour mark when Bernard got on the end of a cross from Seamus Coleman.





With Everton firmly in the control, the second half lacked the first half's chances, though Richarlison hit the crossbar with a header.



The Toffees were worthy winners and Zouma believes they were utterly dominant against West Ham.





The centre-back told BT Sport after the match: "I'm very happy and proud. We wanted to start strongly. We kept the ball well.



"We dominated the game, we started the game on the right foot and we wanted to score more goals.



"We're happy with two goals and a clean sheet.



"We want to win as much as we can, but we will take it game by game", Zouma added.



The three points at West Ham means Everton have now moved up to ninth in the Premier League standings, just one point behind seventh placed Wolves, though they have played a game more than Nuno's men.

