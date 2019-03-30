XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/03/2019 - 17:23 GMT

We Were Awful – Manchester United Star Dubs Win Over Watford Lucky

 




Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has conceded that his side were lucky to take all three points following a poor performance against Watford at Old Trafford.

A Marcus Rashford goal in the first half and an Anthony Martial strike in the second earned a 2-1 win for Manchester United over the Hornets at home.




However, their performance was sloppy at best as Watford dominated the ball throughout proceedings and created the better chances to score more goals during the game.

Shaw admits that Manchester United's level of performance was not up to the mark and they were lucky to win all three points as Watford looked the better team.
 


The Manchester United star admits that his side will need to pull up their socks and perform better at Wolves on Tuesday night as the Red Devils will need to keep winning.

Shaw was quoted as saying by the BBC: "We made it harder with the way we played. There were times when we weren't at our best.
 


"We were awful in the second half, we were lucky with the result. The most important thing is the three points.

"We had a few chances but we didn't take them.

"We need to get ourselves together again and focus on Wolves. We want to go there and get the win.

"We need to forget about the game today because we were not at our best at all.”

Manchester United have moved into fourth place for the time being ahead of Arsenal facing Newcastle United on Monday night.
 