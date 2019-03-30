We’ve Got Best Football Stadium In World – Tottenham Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur star Clive Allen believes the new Spurs stadium is unlikely any other new arena built in recent years and will have an incredible atmosphere.



Tottenham were scheduled to move into the new stadium at the start of the season, but regular delays have meant that they will only play their first senior game at the venue next month.











Spurs have already conducted test events at their new stadium and a Tottenham legends side took on an Inter legends outfit on Saturday.



Allen has insisted that it is the best new stadium in the world at the moment and believes it will have a great atmosphere once Tottenham start playing at the arena.





He feels it is different from other stadiums which have been built in recent years and will be proper football ground with a wonderful atmosphere.



The former Spurs star said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday: “I have got to say that it is the best football stadium in the world.





“The great thing about it is that although it’s 62,000, it is very compact and it is a football arena.



“It not like many new stadiums that have been built recently and there will be the most incredible atmosphere.”



Tottenham will play their first game at their new stadium on Wednesday night when they host Crystal Palace.

