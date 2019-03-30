XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/03/2019 - 22:12 GMT

Will Be Strange Watching Celtic v Rangers On TV – Brendan Rodgers

 




Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted he will be tuning in to Celtic's derby clash against Rangers on Sunday afternoon and it will be a strange experience.

Rodgers could have been sat in the dugout at Celtic Park on Sunday if he had not chosen to quit the Scottish champions to take over at Leicester at the end of February.




Celtic, now led by Neil Lennon, will be looking to score a decisive blow in the Scottish Premiership title race by seeing off Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

And Rodgers will be hoping to see them do just that.
 


"It will be [strange watching it on TV], I’m looking forward to it, the team’s in a brilliant position", Rodgers was quoted as saying after Leicester beat Bournemouth on Saturday.

"It's a truly special occasion, especially at Parkhead.
 


"Hopefully they can go on and continue with their good work."

Rodgers tasted defeat in his final derby clash as Celtic boss, with Rangers getting the better of the Bhoys at the end of last year.

Celtic currently boast a ten-point advantage over Rangers at the top of the Premiership standings, with both clubs only having lost four league games all season.
 