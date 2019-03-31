Alfredo Morelos Isn’t Listening, Sell Now – Former Rangers Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers striker Billy Dodds has insisted the Gers must cash in on Alfredo Morelos after he picked up his fifth red card of the season against Celtic on Sunday.



Steven Gerrard’s men suffered a 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead, as they allowed the hosts to open up a 13-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table.











The Hoops have now all but secured an eighth consecutive league title with just seven games remaining, courtesy of goals from Odsonne Edouard and James Forrest either side of Ryan Kent’s stunning solo effort.



All eyes were yet again on Morelos as he set out with the intention of ending his goal drought in Old Firm derbies, but the Colombian was sent off for the fifth time this season in the 31st minute.





Morelos was involved in an off-the-ball incident when he struck his elbow to the face of Scott Brown, who had clipped his heels.



And in the wake of another disciplinary issue from Morelos, Dodds has insisted Rangers must cash in on their talismanic striker because he is simply not ready to take advice on his discipline on board.





“I think Rangers have got to cash in on Morelos now. The boy obviously doesn’t listen”, Dodds said on BBC Scotland Sportsound.



“If you’re in the Celtic dressing room, you’re saying 'noise him up get I his face and see if he reacts'.



“You’re not telling me that Steven Gerrard has not said to him 'do not react under any circumstances'.



“So what do you do?



"Do you just keep accepting it, or do you take your money and run?”



In addition to Morelos, Andy Halliday also received his marching orders after a scuffle broke out between players from both sides at the end of the full-time whistle.

