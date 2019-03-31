Cardiff Won’t Be Able To Blame Relegation On Offside Goal – Former Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea defender Frank Sinclair insists that a bad refereeing decision in the Blues' 2-1 win over Cardiff City on Sunday will not be the reason the Bluebirds get relegated.



Maurizio Sarri's side were poor at the Cardiff City Stadium and Neil Warnock's men took the lead through a curling effort from Victor Camarasa just into the second half.











Chelsea looked set to taste defeat in Wales, but equalised six minutes before full time through Cesar Azpilicueta, who headed in from an offside position.



Warnock was furious, but matters got even worse for Cardiff when Ruben Loftus-Cheek headed Chelsea's winner in stoppage time.





Sinclair admits that the decision to allow Azpilicueta's goal to stand was terrible, but he insists if Cardiff are relegated then they will not be able to pin the blame on that goal.



"There is no excuse for it [not being disallowed]. I'd be fuming if I was Warnock", Sinclair said on Chelsea TV after the game.





"It won't cost them their position in the Premier League because throughout the whole season, that costs you your position in the Premier League.



"But certainly that will be a massive moment in Cardiff's league season when they look back at things which have not gone their way and that is as bad an offside decision as I've seen in football for some time."



The painful defeat means that Cardiff continue to sit inside the relegation zone, in 18th, and are five points behind Burnley, with a game in hand.

