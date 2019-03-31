XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/03/2019 - 23:08 BST

Former Norway Star Curious To See How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Handles Adversity

 




Former Norway international John Arne Riise believes that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s true test will come next season, when results do not go his way.

The Red Devils offered Riise's countryman Solskjaer a three-year deal after the side impressed under his tenure as the interim manager.




Manchester United were underdogs against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but made it to the quarter-finals at the French side’s expense, while their impressive form in the Premier League has seen them close the gap on third-placed Tottenham.

Norwegian Solskjaer is expected to stamp his authority on the squad during the summer transfer window, and Riise has admitted that manager’s true mettle will be tested if he brings in fresh faces and they do not perform well.
 


“I’m curious to see when he gets his own players in pre-season, and then maybe the results don’t go his way”, Riise said on beIN Sports Soccer Saturday.

“That’s when we can see if he can handle it because he knows what he wants, Solskjaer.
 


“He’s strong that way.

"He knows where he wants to go, what he wants from his players.

"But does he get the players to do it next season?”

Manchester United and Solskjaer have a crucial phase coming up as they take on Barcelona in the Champions League within a fortnight, and will hope to finish in the top four of the Premier League and secure European football for next season.

 