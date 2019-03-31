XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/03/2019 - 10:50 BST

Glen Kamara On Bench – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with bitter rivals Celtic at Celtic Park in a crunch Scottish Premiership meeting this afternoon.

The Gers beat Celtic towards the end of December, but inconsistent form since has seen a gap of ten points open up between the two clubs.




Gers boss Steven Gerrard will want to turn the tide and trusts in the experienced Allan McGregor in goal, while in defence he selects Connor Goldson and Joe Worrall as the centre-back pairing.

In midfield, Gerrard looks towards Scott Arfield, Ryan Jack and Ross McCrorie, while Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent support Alfredo Morelos.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Glen Kamara and Jermain Defoe.

 


Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Worrall, Halliday, McCrorie, Jack, Arfield, Kent, Candeias, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Katic, Flanagan, Coulibaly, Kamara, Davis, Defoe
 