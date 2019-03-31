Harry Kane’s Still In His Back-pocket – Liverpool Legend Lauds Reds Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge says that Virgil van Dijk had Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane firmly in his pocket throughout the Reds' 2-1 win over Spurs at Anfield on Sunday.



Van Dijk has been key in tightening up Liverpool's defensive unit since he arrived on a big money deal from Southampton and was again in good form against Spurs.











Aldridge believes the Dutchman clearly got the better of England striker Kane and joked he needs to take the Tottenham star out of his pocket to let him have a shower.



The Liverpool legend said on LFC TV: "Harry Kane's still in his back-pocket!





"He'll have to let him out to let him have a shower to be honest!"



Tottenham must still play Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City in the last lap of the Premier League and Aldridge makes no bones about hoping Mauricio Pochettino's men can turn on the style against the Citizens.





"They are a very good side.



"Let's now hope they can go to Manchester City and give a very good account of themselves", the ex-Reds striker added.



The result means Liverpool are back on top of the Premier League table with a two-point lead over Manchester City, but the Citizens have a game in hand.

