06 October 2018

31/03/2019 - 23:19 BST

I Don’t Get Alfredo Morelos – Former Rangers Star On Loose Cannon

 




Former Rangers forward Andy Gray believes Alfredo Morelos is easy to wind up, and his latest sending off against Celtic in Sunday's Old Firm clash shows he is a loose cannon.

The Gers striker was sent off by the referee for his off the ball reaction towards Scott Brown in the first half of the derby, something which meant he increased his red card tally for the campaign.




Following the sending off, Rangers played nearly an hour with ten men, and even though they dealt with the Celtic attack well and found an equaliser in the 63rd minute through Ryan Kent, the Hoops scored a late winner to virtually seal the Scottish Premiership title.

Gray has admitted that if he were a centre-half, he would wind up Morelos as well because the Colombian has no control over his temper.
 


“I hope his team-mates are saying plenty to him”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Special on Sunday.

“I said before the game, if I was a centre-back, I’d be winding him up from the first minute because he is a loose cannon, and Scott Brown did just that.
 


“He had a little flick at him, with his foot, and Morelos did what Morelos does; lift his elbow, smack on the chin.

“Doesn’t matter if it was a huge amount of force that was there, and now he complains about getting sent off.

“I don’t get him.”

The defeat to Celtic means Rangers are now 13 points behind their arch-rivals, with the title race virtually over.

Steven Gerrard’s side will also be without Morelos for their upcoming fixture against Hearts on Wednesday.

 