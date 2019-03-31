I Told My Players This In Anfield Dressing Room – Mauricio Pochettino Reveals Top Four Message

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino says he is convinced Tottenham Hotspur can finish in the top four despite his side suffering a 2-1 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday and told his players so at Anfield.



Liverpool took a first half lead through Roberto Firmino, but Spurs pegged the Reds back with 20 minutes left when Lucas Moura levelled.











However, when Hugo Lloris fumbled a Mohamed Salah effort and it went into the back of the net off Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham were leaving Anfield empty handed.



Tottenham continue to sit third in the league, but Manchester United are level on points, while Arsenal and Chelsea are just a single point behind; Arsenal could go two points clear of Spurs by winning on Monday against Newcastle United.





Pochettino though remains confident that his men can finish in the top four and revealed the message he gave to his players in the Anfield dressing room after the match.



"We are all disappointed but at the same time we have to be happy with our second half performance", the Tottenham boss told the BBC.





"We were a little bit unlucky to concede the second goal when we should have been ahead because we dominated Liverpool, who are a very good team.



"No one wants to lose but it's a different defeat than the ones we suffered against Southampton or Burnley.



"We cannot say it's positive but now we start from zero and we can achieve what we want.



"I was telling the players in the changing room we have seven games and we are in top four and we need to compete.



"It's a mini league and, playing the way we played today, I think we can achieve the top four", Pochettino added.



Tottenham are quickly in action again with a home clash against Crystal Palace to come on Wednesday night, while then Spurs prepare for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Manchester City.

