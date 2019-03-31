I’d Rip Alfredo Morelos’ Head Off – Former Top Flight Star As Striker Sent Off At Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Hibernian attacker Tam McManus has admitted if he was a Rangers player he would be raging at Alfredo Morelos following his sending off against Celtic.



Morelos lashed out at Scott Brown at Celtic Park following an off the ball incident with the Celtic midfielder and was shown an instant red card.











With Celtic 1-0 up by the time of the sending off, Morelos' antics have left the Gers with a mountain to climb.



Morelos has struggled with his disciplinary record this season, being shown red and yellow cards aplenty, and McManus admits if he was a Rangers player, at half time he would rip into the Colombian.





The former Hibs attacker wrote on Twitter: "Morelos is an absolute liability."



And he added: "If I was a Rangers player at HT I would rip Morelos head off for that.





"Yet again he kills his team-mates."



Morelos has been linked with being of interest to several clubs heading into the summer transfer window.



But it remains to be seen if any sides will be willing to splash the cash to sign a player who regularly reacts during games and receives his marching orders.

