It’s As Brutal As That – Steven Gerrard Issues Stark Warning To Rangers Players

Steven Gerrard insists that his message to the Rangers players is something which does not change and centres around the fact they are playing for their futures at Ibrox.



The Light Blues have struggled to maintain their impressive start under Gerrard since the turn of the year, and their last hope of lifting silverware vanished into thin air during their Scottish Cup quarter-final exit to Aberdeen earlier this month.











Celtic are now 13 points ahead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership table after they put Rangers to the sword 2-1 at Parkhead.



And Gerrard, speaking before the clash, left the players in little doubt that they are playing to be part of the future at Rangers.





The Gers boss insisted that Rangers will be making signings in the summer as they look to compete for silverware.



Gerrard also stressed that anyone who gets comfortable and thinks they can just turn up to training and represent the club will leave themselves open to being shipped out.





“The message to the players doesn’t change, they’re all playing for their futures”, Gerrard told Rangers TV.



“No one is comfortable here.



"We will be making changes in the summer. We’ll try and strengthen in certain areas.



“So every time you put the Rangers shirt on, you’re basically on trial; it’s as brutal as that.



“Anyone we see, who gets comfortable from now until the end of the season, thinks they can just turn up, will leave themselves wide open.”



Rangers signed as many as 15 new players during last summer’s transfer window and Gerrard is already eyeing further changes.

