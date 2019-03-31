Leader, Wants Ball In Difficult Moments – Marcelo Bielsa Picks Leeds Star For Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has lauded Pablo Hernandez, dubbing him a leader on the pitch after his match-winning performance against Millwall on Saturday.



The Whites leapfrogged Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship with a 3-2 win over rivals Millwall at Elland Road.











Bielsa’s men came from behind twice to crush the Lions’ hopes of securing an impressive win, courtesy of goals from Hernandez (two) and Luke Ayling.



And in the wake of his impressive display that included a late winner, Hernandez has come in for praise from Bielsa, who lauded the midfielder for his match-winning display on Saturday.





The Argentine tactician insisted that Hernandez is a leader on the pitch and stressed that his presence always gives a feeling that Leeds can hurt their opposition at any time.



“Pablo is a leader. He is not someone who likes to talk a lot or make behaviours like this. He usually asks for the ball when it is difficult to receive”, Bielsa said in a press conference.





“He tried to take the risks which are usually hard to take for players.



"He creates a frustration with the nice feeling to be closer to greater chances.



“When we lose the balls at the beginning when we were playing out, it was a clear frustration.



“Pablo gives a pass which changes a normal attack into one which creates chances.



"He is someone that always keeps the feeling we can harm the opponent any times.”



Hernandez, who joined Leeds initially on loan from Al-Arabi before making the move permanent, has directly contributed to 23 goals in the Championship this term for the Whites.

