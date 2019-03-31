Leeds United Fans Were Amazing – Whites Star Hails Support

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has praised the support from the fans at Elland Road during the win over Millwall and admits he is hoping it stays the same for the remaining games this term.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men came from behind twice to register an impressive 3-2 win over rivals Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.











The Whites were backed by a raucous home support at Elland Road, as the fans aim to spur the players on between now and the end of the season, in a bid to secure a return to the top flight.



And Roberts, who played the entirety of the impressive win over Millwall, has heaped praise on the Leeds fans, who did their bit to help Leeds produce a brilliant display.





The Welshman insisted the fans were amazing even when Leeds were trailing and admitted he is hoping to have the same support for the remaining games this season.



“The fans were amazing”, Roberts told LUTV.





“Even when we were behind, they were pushing us on, still singing, still making a lot of noise and it always helps us.



“Seven more games to go and I hope it will be the same.”



Roberts went on to claim that Leeds’ fighting spirit during the comeback win over Millwall also proved they have massive character and strength in the squad to cope with any adversity.



“I think the main thing was getting the three points, but the way we have done it has shown again that we have got massive character and massive strength in our squad to keep going no matter how tough it is”, he added.



The win over Millwall coupled with Sheffield United’s loss against Bristol City helped Leeds leapfrog the Blades in the league table.

