XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/03/2019 - 21:13 BST

Leeds United Fans Were Amazing – Whites Star Hails Support

 




Leeds United star Tyler Roberts has praised the support from the fans at Elland Road during the win over Millwall and admits he is hoping it stays the same for the remaining games this term.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men came from behind twice to register an impressive 3-2 win over rivals Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday in the Championship.




The Whites were backed by a raucous home support at Elland Road, as the fans aim to spur the players on between now and the end of the season, in a bid to secure a return to the top flight.

And Roberts, who played the entirety of the impressive win over Millwall, has heaped praise on the Leeds fans, who did their bit to help Leeds produce a brilliant display.
 


The Welshman insisted the fans were amazing even when Leeds were trailing and admitted he is hoping to have the same support for the remaining games this season.

“The fans were amazing”, Roberts told LUTV.  
 


“Even when we were behind, they were pushing us on, still singing, still making a lot of noise and it always helps us.

“Seven more games to go and I hope it will be the same.”

Roberts went on to claim that Leeds’ fighting spirit during the comeback win over Millwall also proved they have massive character and strength in the squad to cope with any adversity.

“I think the main thing was getting the three points, but the way we have done it has shown again that we have got massive character and massive strength in our squad to keep going no matter how tough it is”, he added.

The win over Millwall coupled with Sheffield United’s loss against Bristol City helped Leeds leapfrog the Blades in the league table.
 