Leeds United To Continue With Cup Final Approach Says Whites Attacker

Leeds United forward Tyler Roberts has insisted the Whites will approach their next game like another cup final, as they aim to secure automatic promotion from the Championship.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men returned to winning ways in the Championship after coming from behind twice to beat rivals Millwall 3-2 at Elland Road on Saturday.











Pablo Hernandez bagged a brace after scoring either side of Luke Ayling’s equaliser to condemn the Lions, who took the lead twice through Ben Thompson and Ben Marshall, to a disappointing loss.



And despite their impressive win over Millwall, Roberts insisted the Whites will not be changing their approach of treating every remaining game like a cup final to try and secure automatic promotion to the top flight.





The 20-year-old also admitted it feels good to have their fate in their own hands after leapfrogging Sheffield United in the league table and stressed Leeds want to win every remaining game now.



“Obviously, we just take the next game as it comes”, Roberts told LUTV.





“Another cup final for us, it’s nice for it to be back in our hands, but it doesn’t change anything.



“We still need three points and we are still looking to win every game.”



Leeds are currently two points ahead of Sheffield United in the race for automatic promotion with just seven games remaining this season.

