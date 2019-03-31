Marko Arnautovic’s Reaction Wasn’t Caring – Andy Gray

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Everton forward Andy Gray has lambasted Marko Arnautovic for his reaction after he was substituted off in West Ham United’s defeat against the Toffees.



The Hammers lost 2-0 and were beaten at home for the first time since December last year to drop outside the top ten in the Premier League table.











Everton started brightly and scored twice in the first half as Manuel Pellegrini’s side had no answer to an improved Toffees outfit.



Arnautovic, in particular, had a disappointing game, and was substituted off to a chorus of booes in the 67th minute.





The Austrian then reacted angrily and threw his bottle in frustration, and Gray feels the forward’s reaction was petulant more than anything else.



“Listen, he was allegedly going to China, and was manoeuvring a move there but it didn’t happen. And suddenly he was in love with the club again”, Gray said on beIN SPORTS Super Saturday.





“I don’t think West Ham fans are daft.



"I think they knew exactly what was happening,



"He was off had he got the chance to move.



“Anyone who thinks that’s caring because he has thrown his thing [bottle], that’s not caring.



“There’s a difference between coming off really disappointed and upset because you know you’ve not played well and you’ve been taken off, you didn’t want to go off.



"That’s not [caring]. That’s petulance.”



The defeat means West Ham remain two points adrift of Wolves, who occupy the final European spot, and the Hammers have also played a game more.



Pellegrini’s side have a tough couple of games coming up as they take on Chelsea and then Manchester United away from home.