X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/03/2019 - 10:48 BST

Mikael Lustig and Jonny Hayes Start – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially announced their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome Glasgow rivals Rangers to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership game this afternoon. 

Neil Lennon's side sit a comfortable ten points clear at the top of the table and seeing off Rangers would deal a decisive blow to all but end the title race.




Celtic boss Lennon goes with Scott Bain in goal for the derby clash, while for the centre-back pairing he plumps for Dedryck Boyata and Kristoffer Ajer; Mikael Lustig and Kieran Tierney are full-backs.

Further up the pitch, Lennon opts to unleash Scott Brown to control midfield, while he is supported by Callum McGregor and Olivier Ntcham. Jonny Hayes plays, as do James Forrest and Odsonne Edouard.

If the new Celtic boss wants to shake thing up then he can look to his bench, where options available include Tom Rogic and Scott Sinclair.

 


Celtic Team vs Rangers

Bain, Lustig, Boyata, Ajer, Tierney, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Hayes, Edouard

Substitutes: De Vries, Simunovic, Toljan, Sinclair, Rogic, Burke, Weah
 