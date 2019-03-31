XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/03/2019 - 15:33 BST

Naby Keita On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur Confirmed

 




Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Liverpool have named their side and substitutes to play host to Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side at Anfield this afternoon.

The Reds slipped to second place on Saturday following Manchester City's win at Fulham, but know victory against Spurs would put them back top of the Premier League, with a two point advantage, albeit having played a game more.




The game comes too soon for duo Joe Gomez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are continuing to work towards full fitness.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while in defence he picks a centre-back pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip. In midfield, Liverpool have Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Georginio Wijnaldum. Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are up top.

If Klopp needs to change things he can look to his bench, where options include Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita.

 


Liverpool Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Mignolet, Fabinho, Lovren, Keita, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi
 