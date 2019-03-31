N’Golo Kante and Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Cardiff City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Cardiff City vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:05 (UK time)



Chelsea have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Neil Warnock's Cardiff City side at the Cardiff City Stadium this afternoon.



The Blues are looking to keep up their bid to finish in a top four spot and will start as firm favourites to take all three Premier League points against the Bluebirds.











Maurizo Sarri's side are sixth in the table, three points off fifth placed Arsenal and four behind fourth placed Manchester United.



The Italian goes with Kepa in goal, while for his centre-back pairing he picks the duo of David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger. Jorginho will look to dictate play from midfield, aided by Ross Barkley and Mateo Kovacic. Pedro, Gonzalo Higuain and Willian lead the attacking threat.



The Chelsea boss can shake things up if needed by turning to his bench, where options include N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard.



Chelsea Team vs Cardiff City



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso, Jorginho, Barkley, Kovacic, Higuain, Willian, Pedro



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Kante, Loftus-Cheek, Hudson-Odoi, Giroud, Hazard

