No, Alfredo Morelos Isn’t Top Player – Former Celtic Assistant

Former Celtic midfielder and assistant John Collins believes Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos does not have the mindset needed in a top player.



Morelos was sent off in the 31st minute in the derby against Celtic as the Gers lost 2-1 to fall further behind the league leaders.











Although Morelos has earned rave reviews for his goalscoring this season, the Colombian has not been able to keep his temper in check, and has received his marching orders four times in the Scottish Premiership this season.



Collins feels that the assessment of many in Scotland that Morelos is a top player is wrong, as he lacks the mindset needed.





“I used the word before the game, liability. He is a liability in big games”, Collins said on beIN SPORTS Soccer Special on Sunday.



“I hear so many times [from] Scottish journalists ‘you know he’s a class player he’s a top player’.





“To be a top player, you got to have a top mindset.



"You’ve got to be in control of yourself.



“He’s just cost his team.”



With the loss, Rangers are now 13 points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, with just seven games remaining.



Steven Gerrard’s side will hope to finish the season strongly in the coming months as they look to set the tone for next year.