Playing With Him Is Amazing, Crazy What He Can Do – Leeds Star Salutes Team-mate

Tyler Roberts has hailed Leeds United team-mate Pablo Hernandez after his match-winning display against Millwall on Saturday in the Championship.



Hernandez, who was taken to Elland Road by Garry Monk, has been a star performer under Marcelo Bielsa this term.











The 33-year-old’s latest display of brilliance came during Leeds’ impressive comeback win over Millwall on Saturday in the Championship, as the Whites ran out 3-2 winners at the end of a riveting clash.



And in the wake of his match-winning display against the Lions, Hernandez has come in for praise from Roberts, who admitted it is amazing to play alongside his team-mate.





The forward insisted Hernandez has the ability to pick a pass from anywhere on the pitch and stressed that his quality even at the age of 33 proves he is special.



“[It feels] amazing [to play alongside Pablo Hernandez]”, Roberts told LUTV.





“As you have seen today, I was making runs and as soon as he’s on the ball, you know that it’s going to get there.



“So it’s nice to have him in the team and for him to be on the ball, and you just need to make runs knowing that you’re going to get at the end of it because he’s got the quality to find you.



“It’s crazy what he’s doing [for us even at his age], but you have to give it to him.



"He’s a special player and he is showing it game after game.”



Hernandez is under contract at Elland Road until the summer of 2020.

