Rangers Squad Not Title Winning Quality, We Need Signings – Gers Legend

Former Rangers star Derek Johnstone has admitted that the Gers board need to back Steven Gerrard with money to spend in the summer transfer window if the side are to close the gap on Celtic next season.



After a close first half of the season, Rangers have not been able to keep up with the Hoops in the second half, and have been inconsistent.











Gerrard has been vocal about the need to add players who can perform in crunch games, and Johnstone has echoed the manager’s thoughts and words.



Johnstone feels Rangers have conceded silly goals and have dropped points in games they should have ideally won, and has admitted that the squad need better players if they are to win the league.





“He will need better players in and the board will back the manager once again in the transfer market because the squad, as it stands, isn’t good enough to win the league”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“If you look back over the season, you see the silly goals that we lost and the stupid points that were dropped.





“The league could have looked so different going into this weekend, but Rangers only have themselves to blame for that.”



Rangers are already out of the Europa League and the Scottish Cup, and are likely to finish the season without a trophy considering the big gap between themselves and Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.