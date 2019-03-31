XRegister
06 October 2018

31/03/2019 - 20:24 BST

Shaky Joe Worrall Was Scared of Odsonne Edouard – Former Rangers Star

 




Former Rangers star Neil McCann believes that Nottingham Forest loan star Joe Worrall looked shaky in the Old Firm defeat to Celtic and is of the view that Odsonne Edouard frightened him.

Steven Gerrard picked Worrall to partner Conor Goldson in the heart of defence at Celtic Park for the Scottish Premiership fixture.




Celtic took the lead in the 27th minute through Edouard, while when Alfredo Morelos was sent off three minutes later, Rangers had a mountain to climb.

The Gers did manage to equalise through Ryan Kent in the 63rd minute, but conceded again when James Forrest struck with four minutes left; Andy Halliday was sent off at the death as Celtic won 2-1 to open up a 13-point lead in the Premiership.
 


Worrall completed all 90 minutes of the fixture and McCann was less than impressed with what he saw from the centre-back.

The former Rangers winger feels Worrall did not look composed and was scared by Celtic hitman Edouard.
 


"I think Joe Worrall looked shaky", McCann said on BBC Scotland Sportsound.

"He was in bother all the way through the first half.

"Edouard frightened him. He didn’t look comfortable."

McCann thinks that Gerrard will now sit down with director of football Mark Allen and reflect on a number of players who came up short.

"When Gerrard sits with Mark Allen and his staff in the cold light of day he will say that he expects more from his players."

Rangers are now heading towards a season without a trophy, while Worrall's future at Ibrox beyond the end of his scheduled loan spell from Nottingham Forest is unclear.
 