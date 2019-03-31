Steven Gerrard Has Plan For Next Season, He’s Learned – Rangers Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers legend Derek Johnstone is sure the events of the ongoing domestic campaign will help Steven Gerrard know exactly what the Gers must do to close the gap with Celtic next season.



The Light Blues have suffered a disappointing dip in form since the turn of the year and bitter rivals Celtic have taken full advantage by opening up a significant lead at the top of the table.











Rangers were also dumped from the Scottish Cup by Aberdeen, who beat them during a quarter-final replay at Ibrox earlier this month.



Gerrard, who took over at Ibrox last summer, has undertaken the project in Glasgow to try and help the Gers usurp Celtic, and prevent them from winning 10 league titles in a row.





And Johnstone feels the events of the current season will help Gerrard know exactly what is needed to revamp Rangers next season.



Despite their disappointing domestic campaign, Johnstone claimed the Gers will be in good stead for next season due to the experience they have attained this term.





“The players there have so much experience of being at Rangers under their belts now and that will certainly stand them in good stead for next season”, Johnstone wrote in his column for the Evening Times.



“And I think if you asked the supporters, the majority of them will say they are happy with the job that Steven has done and where they see the team heading.



“They won’t be happy at not winning the league, though.



"Missing out on one of the cups was a real disappointment for them as well and that has put a wee bit of pressure on the manager because Rangers is a club that has to be lifting silverware.



“But Steven will be better for this season as well.



"He has now had a bit of time at Rangers, he has a better understanding of the club and of Scottish football and he will know exactly what he needs next term.



“The gap to Celtic right now is too big, everyone at Rangers knows that.



"But Steven will have a plan to ensure his side close that next season.”



Johnstone made over 350 appearances for Rangers and won every trophy in Scotland during his time at Ibrox.

