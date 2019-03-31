Steven Gerrard Is Encouraging Everyone To Do This – Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack has revealed that Steven Gerrard is encouraging all the players at Ibrox to get in and around the penalty box and attempt more shots on goal.



Jack, who joined the Gers in the summer of 2017, had to wait patiently before scoring his first goal for the club this season.











The midfielder opened his tally for Rangers by scoring the only goal during their 1-0 win over Celtic at Ibrox in December.



Despite not having a keen eye for goal in the past, Jack has added two more to his name since the turn of the year in the Scottish Premiership, against Livingston and Hamilton respectively.





And after adding goals to his game, Jack has revealed that Gerrard is encouraging everyone at Rangers to get in and around the penalty box to attempt more shots on goal.



The 27-year-old also admitted that both times he scored after the derby in December, he just thought to himself about having a go at goal as Gerrard advised.





“I think the gaffer is encouraging everyone to get up and around the box, to have more shots and he just says, if you don’t shoot, you’ll never score”, Jack told Rangers TV.



“Off the back of that goal [against Celtic in December] and the ones I have scored have just kind of [come] whenever I got the chance around the edge of the box and just thought to myself, ‘why not have a pop?’



“And sometimes it happens.”



Jack, who came up through the academy at Aberdeen, has earned two caps at senior level for Scotland.

