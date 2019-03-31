XRegister
31/03/2019 - 21:36 BST

Tottenham Fans Will Make Difference At New Stadium – Spurs Legend

 




Jurgen Klinsmann has praised the Tottenham Hotspur fans for creating a special atmosphere when Spurs legends took on Inter legends in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

After a bit of a delay, Tottenham are set to host their first home game at their new stadium on Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace.




The new stadium has a capacity of 62,062, and has already hosted two games, one featuring a young under-18 Tottenham side, and the other featuring the players of the yesteryear.

Klinsmann, who spent a season with Tottenham as a player, insists the Spurs fans know how to cheer their team, and always make the difference.
 


“The people make the stadium,” Klinsmann told Spurs TV.

“You can have the most amazing stadium, but it’s the people that make the difference and the Spurs fans always make the difference.
 


“They know how to cheer, they know how to sing.

"It’s always a special feeling.”

Tottenham are in the thick of a battle for a top four place in the Premier League this season and will be desperate to have Champions League football at their new stadium next term.

 