Victor Wanyama On Bench – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Fixture: Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have officially named the team and substitutes they will send into battle to take on Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at Anfield this afternoon.



Mauricio Pochettino's side saw Manchester United, sitting fourth, draw level on points with their win on Saturday and Spurs will want to strengthen their grip on third place with a win today.











Totttenham head into the fixture without Eric Dier, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks, who are injured.



Pochettino picks Hugo Lloris in goal, while in defence he opts for a back three of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez and Jan Vertonghen. Moussa Sissoko slots into midfield with Christian Eriksen, while Dele Alli and Lucas Moura support Harry Kane.



The Spurs boss has options on the bench to shake things up, including Heung-Min Son and Victor Wanyama.



Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Liverpool



Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Rose, Sissoko, Eriksen, Alli, Lucas, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Davies, Foyth, Skipp, Wanyama, Son, Llorente

