We Don’t Give Up – Liverpool Star Issues Title Warning To Manchester City

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned Manchester City that the Reds are not giving up in the title race, after his side moved top of the Premier League table by edging out Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield.



With Manchester City beating Fulham on Saturday, Liverpool had dropped to second in the league standings, one point behind Pep Guardiola's side.











The pressure was on for Tottenham's visit to Anfield, but Liverpool got an early boost when Roberto Firmino scored with 18 minutes on the clock.



But Lucas Moura levelled things up for Tottenham in the 70th minute and, as the minutes ticked down, Spurs seemed on course for a draw.





However, at the death Hugo Lloris failed to keep hold of a Mohamed Salah header, with the ball going into the back of the net off Toby Alderweireld.



Liverpool are now top of the table by two points, though Manchester City have a game in hand.





Van Dijk has warned the Citizens though that Liverpool are in no mood to give up and are looking to win every game.



"When these moments come we never give up", he told the BBC, when asked about the title race.



"We are going to try and win every game.



"It's going to be tough but let's enjoy it and keep going."



The Dutch defender had ice strapped to his right ankle at full time, but insists it is nothing to worry about.



He added: "I'm fine."

