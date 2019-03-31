We Never Feel We’re Going To Lose – Marcelo Bielsa

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed the Whites never feel they are going to lose, after their comeback 3-2 win over Millwall.



The Whites catapulted themselves over Sheffield United in the race for promotion from the Championship after an impressive win over Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday.











Neil Harris’ visitors took an early lead through Ben Thompson in the 10th minute, but Pablo Hernandez restored parity for the hosts before the half time interval.



However, the Lions were awarded a penalty in the early stages of the second half and Ben Marshall converted it in the 55th minute, before Luke Ayling put Leeds back on level terms.





Bielsa’s men fought tooth and nail to get over the line unscathed in the end, as Hernandez netted the winner by bagging his brace in the 83rd minute to secure maximum points.



And following their impressive comeback win against Millwall, Bielsa has revealed what his team thinks during challenging encounters.





The Leeds boss went on to claim the Whites never feel they are going to lose a game and stressed their attention to detail when it comes to striving for results.



“Sometimes we spend more time than usual to get what we deserve”, Bielsa said in a press conference after the win against Millwall.



“We never feel we are going to lose, we insist on this every time.



"We insist on trying to change the result with a style which does not change.



“We insist we are not going to feel we cannot change the result.



"We defend trying to recover the ball fast to start the attack.”



Leeds will next face Birmingham City away from home on Saturday, when they return to action in the Championship.

