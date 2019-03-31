Will Grigg Starts, Max Power On Bench – Sunderland Team vs Portsmouth Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Portsmouth vs Sunderland

Competition: EFL Trophy

Kick-off: 14:30 (UK time)



Sunderland have officially revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Kenny Jackett's Portsmouth side in the final of the EFL Trophy at Wembley.



Both sides are still in the hunt for automatic promotion from League One and victory at the national stadium, combined with silverware, will give one team a big shot in the arm heading into the final lap of the season.











Sunderland lost against Portsmouth in League One earlier this season and boss Jack Ross will want revenge to be sweet today.



Jon McLaughlin lines up between the sticks for the Black Cats, while Jack Baldwin and Tom Flanagan line up in defence, with Luke O'Nien and Reece James. In midfield, Ross will look to Lee Cattermole and Grant Leadbitter to control the game, while George Honeyman and Aiden McGeady will look to support striker Will Grigg.



Ross has options on the bench to change things if needed, including Lynden Gooch and Max Power.



Sunderland Team vs Portsmouth



McLaughlin, O'Nien, Flanagan, Baldwin, James, Cattermole, Leadbitter, Morgan, Honeyman, McGeady, Grigg



Substitutes: Ruiter, Dunne, Hume, Power, McGeouch, Gooch, Wyke

