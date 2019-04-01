Amazing – Former Australia Star Stunned Ryan Kent Escaped Punishment For Scott Brown Shove

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Australia international Ned Zelic admits he is amazed at how Liverpool loanee Ryan Kent managed to get away with a shove on Scott Brown during Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic on Sunday.



Kent, who arrived at Ibrox on a season-long deal from Liverpool last summer, has been a star performer for the Gers so far this term.











The winger netted a superb solo goal during Rangers’ 2-1 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead in the Old Firm derby on Sunday to take his tally to six for the season.



However, Kent’s performance was marred by Rangers’ ill-discipline that saw them being reduced to nine men by the end of the game after marching orders were issued to Alfredo Morelos and Andy Halliday.





In addition to the red cards to Morelos and Halliday, who was sent off in the tunnel after the game, Rangers could have had another when Kent shoved Brown after an altercation during the game.



Kent escaped punishment and Zelic admits he is stunned by how it happened.







“Amazing how you can just floor someone in the Old Firm Derby and get away with it”, Zelic, who played for Borussia Dortmund in his playing career, wrote on Twitter.



Rangers, who are now 13 points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, will return to action on Wednesday against Hearts.

