Arsenal Move Into Pole For Barcelona Defender, Loan Offer Submitted

Arsenal have moved into pole position to sign Barcelona centre-back Samuel Umtiti after putting in a bid, but the Gunners may need to do further work on their offer to convince the Blaugrana.



Umtiti, who has struggled for regular involvement with the first team due to a knee injury this term, has emerged as a target for several clubs, including Arsenal, in the summer.











The Frenchman is under contract at Nou Camp until 2023, but could be on the move this summer as clubs jostle for position.



Arsenal have now moved into pole position by putting in an offer, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, with the Gunners prepared to pay a loan fee of €5m, plus having an option to buy at €40m.





However, the Gunners are expected to face stern competition from Serie A giants Roma, who are looking at a replacement for Kostas Manolas, if Barcelona are willing to play ball in the negotiations for Umtiti.



Despite the concrete interest in Umtiti, it has been claimed that Barcelona would prefer an obligation to buy instead of an option, if they are to offload Umtiti on an initial loan to Arsenal.





And the Spanish champions remain keen on the possibility of luring Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt to the Nou Camp by reinvesting the money acquired by the sale of Umtiti.



Umtiti, who played an integral role during the 2018 World Cup in Russia for France, has earned 29 caps at senior level for Les Bleus.

