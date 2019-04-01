Beating Sunderland In EFL Trophy Final Is Career High, Portsmouth Winger Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Portsmouth winger Jamal Lowe feels victory over Sunderland in the EFL Trophy final fully justifies his decision to keep plugging away as a professional footballer, despite thoughts about giving up.



Lowe, who has spent a considerable amount of his time in non-league football in England, joined Portsmouth from Hampton & Richmond Borough in 2017.











However, despite his tough luck in the past that even led to him considering giving up on professional football, Lowe enjoyed the best moment of his career on Sunday as Sunderland were beaten.



The 24-year-old netted a sublime goal in extra time and converted his penalty in the shootout as Portsmouth trumped Sunderland in the EFL Trophy final in front of a record crowd at Wembley.





And in the wake of the biggest achievement of his career, Lowe has admitted that such moments justify his decision to not give up on professional football even when there were difficult times.



The winger described the feeling of contesting and coming out on top during a final in front of 40,000 Portsmouth fans as incredible and insisted he is glad that he did not go into a nine-to-five job by leaving football, which he thought about in the past.





“It’s got to be up there with the highest of the highs and to play in front of more than 40,000 Pompey fans is incredible”, Lowe told the club’s official website.



“There were times when I thought about packing the game in and getting a nine-to-five job elsewhere.



“Thankfully that’s not the route that I decided to take and it’s moments like these make it all worthwhile.”



Lowe has scored 13 goals and registered seven assists from his 46 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth this term and will hope to now help Pompey secure automatic promotion from League One, where Sunderland are again rivals for a top two place.

