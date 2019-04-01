Don’t Try To Be Clever – Former Top Flight Star Unimpressed With Maurizio Sarri’s Rotation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight star Steve Nicol has lambasted Maurizio Sarri for not starting with Eden Hazard and N’Golo Kante in Chelsea’s narrow win against Cardiff City on Sunday.



The Blues struggled for a major part of the game, but two late goals helped them overcome a strong performance by Cardiff as they won 2-1.











Sarri decided to bench Hazard as he felt the Belgian had played in too many games recently to deserve a breather.



Nicol, however, has criticised the Italian manager for his decision to not start with his best player, and feels with the situation Chelsea are in, Sarri must use his best line-up for all the remaining games in the final stretch of the league.





“Here’s the thing. Chelsea, I assume, want to be in the top four. And he’s turning around and using the number of games recently [as an excuse]”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC show.



“Are you having a laugh?





“They’ve got eight games to go, alright ten or 11 games to go [Europa League], so what? You should be able to play the last ten or 11 games.



“I don’t care who you are, I don’t care how many games you’ve had this season. This is the business end of the season.



“You put out your best eleven or whatever you think is the best eleven to win every single game between now and the end of the season.



“You don’t try and be clever and leave your best player out. It’s complete and utter madness.



“And that might be the reason why because of this guy they don’t get in the top four because player for player I think they are better than Arsenal and Manchester United.”



The win against Cardiff helped Chelsea remain within a point of Manchester United, who occupy fourth position in the Premier League table.



The Blues will next take on Brighton on Wednesday in the midweek fixture and will hope to break into the top four.