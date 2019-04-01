His General Play Isn’t Enough To Warrant Spot In Side – Chelsea Legend On Blues Attacker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea striker Tommy Langley has claimed Gonzalo Higuain’s general play without goals is not good enough to keep him in the side and is keen for Olivier Giroud to be restored to the playing eleven.



The west Londoners controversially earned a late 2-1 win at Cardiff City on Sunday in the Premier League to stay in the hunt for a top four finish at the end of the season.











Chelsea came from behind to register a 2-1 win, courtesy of a controversial equaliser from Cesar Azpilicueta and a late winner from substitute Ruben Loftus-Cheek, after Victor Camarasa had given the Bluebirds an early lead in the second half.



Among several disjointed individual displays from Chelsea at the Cardiff City Stadium, the one from Higuain was alarming as he flattered to deceive yet again.





The striker has failed to add to the goals he scored against two of the division’s leakiest defences in Fulham and Huddersfield Town and has yet to justify the hype surrounding his arrival in January.



And in the wake of his meek display, Higuain has come in for criticism from Langley, who feels the striker’s general play, without goals, is not good enough to play him over Giroud in the side.





“When I look at Higuain, if he's not scoring goals, I don't know if his general play is good enough to keep him in the side”, Langley said post-match on Chelsea TV.



“He's scored three goals for us – two against Huddersfield and one against Fulham. And they are both doomed.



“So his record isn't great.”



Langley also stressed that Giroud has a better understanding with Eden Hazard and insisted Higuain is nowhere near to offering the same to Chelsea ta the moment.



“I think Giroud and Hazard, they like playing each other and Hazard feeds off the movement of Giroud”, he continued.



“So I think we need that understanding back in the final third and I'm not sure Higuain is giving us that on a day to day basis at the moment.”



Higuain, who is on loan at Chelsea until the end of the season, announced his retirement from international football last week.

