I Can Hurt Defences, Play Me As A Number 9, Everton Loan Star Tells Anderlecht

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Yannick Bolasie has told Anderlecht, where he is on loan, that he is ready to play as a number 9 and hurt opposing defences.



Bolasie is currently on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht, as he seeks regular game time and form, and will return to Everton at the end of the season.











The 29-year old suffered from indifferent form during his loan spell at Aston Villa in the first half of the 2018/19 season, and cut short his spell at Villa Park to return to Merseyside.



Bolasie’s contract with Everton runs until 2021, and it remains to be seen if manager Marco Silva will decide to use him next season.





The Congo international predominantly plays as a winger, but has revealed that he has trained in the striker role, and feels his pace can hurt defences.



“I know what I could bring to this role”, Bolasie was quoted as saying by Belgian daily L'Avenir.





“We have already trained like that and it worked.



“At the back of the opposition defence, my speed can hurt [them].



Anderlecht suffered a 3-0 loss against Genk at the weekend, and Bolasie has admitted that he had never seen them play, but now understands why they are at the top of the pile.



“I had never seen Genk play.



“Now I understand better why they sit at the top of the [Championship Group] table.



“They are the strongest team I have met in Belgium”, Bolasie added.



Bolasie has made an impact at Anderlecht and has already found the back of the net on four occasions in the Belgian top flight.