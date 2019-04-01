XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/04/2019 - 14:17 BST

If Feels Like Now Or Never – Leeds Loanee Watching Parent Club’s Promotion Bid

 




Leeds United loanee Pawel Cibicki has conceded it feels like now or never for the Whites to get promoted to the Premier League and insists he hopes to play again for the Yorkshire giants.

Cibicki, who joined Leeds from Malmo in the summer of 2017, has struggled to establish himself within the first team set-up at Elland Road.




The 25-year-old is currently on his second stint away on loan from west Yorkshire, after joining Swedish side Elfsborg on a six-month deal in January.

Despite not making an impact at Elland Road, Cibicki has insisted he hopes to play for the Whites in the future, with two years remaining on his contract with the club.
 


The forward also admitted that he hopes Leeds can clinch promotion back to the Premier League at the end of the season by conceding it feels like now or never for the club to secure a long-awaited return to the top flight.

“I am here until the summer, then I have two years left [on my contract] with Leeds”, Cibicki told Swedish daily Expressen.  
 


“Obviously I have thoughts of playing there and I am employed by them.

“I really hope they go all the way to the Premier League because it feels a bit like now or never.”

Cibicki could feature for Elfsborg during their opening game of the new league season in Sweden against Hammarby tonight.
 