I’m In Win-Win Situation – Loanee Positive Regardless of Leeds United Return

Leeds United forward Pawel Cibicki has insisted that he would be in a good situation even if his current side Elfsborg decide not to take the option to buy him, as it could mean a return to a Premier League club in the shape of the Whites.



Cibicki is currently on loan at Elfsborg until June 2018, and will return to Leeds unless the Swedish side decide to buy him permanently.











With Leeds vying for promotion, Cibicki might have the chance to play in the Premier League with the Whites should the club decide to give him the chance next season.



The former Malmo player has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2021, but has struggled to force his way into Marcelo Bielsa's plans.





Cibicki, however, feels that he is in a win-win situation as he can either stay at Elfsborg should they decide to sign him, or look at the prospect of playing for a Premier League side.



“Exactly [I am in a good position by either staying at Elfsborg or then going back to a Premier League side]”, Cibicki told Swedish daily Expressen.





“We'll see how it goes, but it's not just me who decides, it is three parties.



“Ideally, I would have liked to have stayed for the season.”



Cibicki featured just ten times for Leeds after making the move from Malmo in 2017, and was loaned out to Molde for the first half of this season, before moving to Elfsborg in the January transfer window.