It’s Not About Performances – Chelsea Legend Unconcerned After Win At Cardiff

Former Chelsea star Tommy Langley has insisted performances do not matter as long as the Blues secure three points at this stage of the season, after their lacklustre 2-1 win over Cardiff City.



Maurizio Sarri’s men came from behind to register a late win against the Bluebirds in controversial fashion at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday to return to winning ways in the Premier League.











The hosts took an early lead in the second half through Victor Camarasa, but Cesar Azpilicueta scored from an offside position with just eight minutes remaining to restore parity for Chelsea.



Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who came off the bench in the second half, grabbed the crucial winner in stoppage time to help Chelsea maintain their push for a top four finish.





Despite being second-best for the majority of the game and narrowly getting over the line against Cardiff, Langley has insisted it should not be a concern.



The former Chelsea star stressed it is game to game at this stage of the season and admitted performances do not matter too much, while also claiming the three points against Cardiff become insignificant, if the Blues cannot repeat it in the next game.





“It is game to game and, to hit the nail on the head, performances at this stage of the season don't matter”, Langley said after the match on Chelsea TV.



“It's what you get at the end of it, by picking up three points, three points, three points.



“Our next focus is Wednesday night. We've got Brighton here.



“Today's three points pale into insignificance if we don't get the three points on Wednesday.”



Chelsea have secured seven points from losing positions in the Premier League this term and six of them have come against relegation battlers Cardiff.

