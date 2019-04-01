XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/04/2019 - 21:23 BST

Liverpool Legend Worried Over Lack of Goals in Reds Side

 




Liverpool legend Steve Nicol feels that goalscoring has become a bit of a worry for the Reds, unlike their title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp's men dug deep to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1, and even though Mohamed Salah played a part in the winning goal, the Egyptian has not found the back of the net in eight games.




Roberto Firmino opened the scoring for Liverpool, and Sadio Mane and Salah had chances to double the lead before Spurs’ equaliser, but could not do so.

Nicol thinks that with the Liverpool midfield designed to offer the work-rate and provide the service to the front three, Klopp only has two attackers in Mane and Firmino who can do the scoring, considering Salah’s poor form in front of goal, an issue Pep Guardiola does not have with his squad.
 


“The worrying thing that I have right now is thinking about Liverpool is where the goals are going to come from”, Nicol said on the ESPN FC Show.

“You know the way Liverpool are set up, Klopp’s best three in the middle of the park are there to be workers basically.
 


“They are not there to play fancy passes through defences and score goals. They are there to get the ball to the front three.

“And when you have a situation right now where you’ve basically got a front two, and that’s Firmino and Mane then [it’s] down to two players who you think are going to put the ball into the back of the net.

“And you look across to Manchester City who have got an abundance of players who can put the ball in the back of the net.”

With the win, Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table, but might drop down to second if Manchester City win their midweek game against Cardiff City.

 