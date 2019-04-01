XRegister
01/04/2019 - 10:32 BST

Neil Lennon Told Us This Is Why He Wants Title Winning Early – Celtic Star

 




Celtic winger James Forrest has explained why Neil Lennon wants the Hoops to get the Scottish Premiership title wrapped up as early as possible.

The Bhoys took another hugely significant step towards lifting their eighth league title in a row after the 2-1 win over rivals Rangers at Parkhead on Sunday in the Premiership.




Celtic opened the scoring through Odsonne Edouard and although Rangers, who were reduced to ten men after Alfredo Morelos was sent off in the first half, clawed their way back through Ryan Kent, Forrest sealed the win in the final few minutes of the game.

The result now means that Celtic have a staggering 13-point lead at the summit of the Premiership table and Forrest is hoping to get the title wrapped up as early as possible.
 


Forrest also admitted the win over Rangers is a massive step towards lifting the title and stressed the Bhoys will take it one game at a time to try and wrap things up quickly.

“It’s a massive step”, Forrest told the club’s official website.  
 


“We just take it game by game, and hopefully get the title wrapped up as quick as we can.”

The winger explained why Lennon wants them to clinch the title early by revealing the manger keeps telling them about wanting to watch them play with a little more freedom.

“From here, we’re focused on Wednesday now”, he continued.

“The manager keeps saying he wants us to get over the line as soon as possible and play with a bit more freedom.”

Celtic will next face relegation battlers St Mirren away from home on Wednesday in the Premiership.
 